ED Files An ECIR In TRP Case, Mumbai Police Probe Will Also Be Under Scrutiny: Sources

In a massive development, top sources state that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an FIR in the ongoing TRP case on Friday. Sources also state that the ED's Mumbai unit will look at the TRP case investigation. The ED has merged all existing TRP cases and the monetary transaction allegations will be part of their investigation, sources claim.

ED files ECIR on TRP scam

Sources state that ED will be summoning those channels, witnesses, and accused named in the original FIR filed by the Mumbai Police in the TRP matter. Sources also confirm that the Mumbai Police investigation so far in the TRP case. will be now under the ED's scanner. The ED will probe the allegations pertaining to money-laundering, as was claimed by the Mumbai Police in the TRP scam.

The claim of Hawala and hard cash transactions

On November 3, Mumbai Police had informed a magistrate court that one of the TRP case accused - a cable distributor from Thane, had admitted to allegedly paying Rs 15 lakhs every month through a co-accused to allegedly boost Republic TV's ratings. The remand copy of in-custody Republic’s Assistant Vice President, Distribution, Ghanshyam Singh had also made allegations of hard cash transactions.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference on 8th October claiming an alleged 'TRP scam'.

While the allegations levelled started with the unsubstantiated claim that Republic paid households to manipulate viewership, the Mumbai Police continued to shift the goalposts— from accusing the Network of indulging in “suspicious money trails” which were found to be legitimate advertisement transactions to claiming it was part of a hawala racket. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV in his news conference, the FIR made no mention of the Network or any of its affiliate channels. Instead, the FIR which was filed 48 hours prior to the news conference named another English news channel (India Today).

Significantly, the original complainant in the TRP case, Hansa Research, via a Writ Petition, has taken Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, API Sachin Vaze, and the state of Maharashtra to court alleging that the state machinery was coercing them to implicate Republic in the course of the TRP case investigation.

Tapes of alleged witness coercion by Mumbai Police in the TRP case had also emerged and were reported by OpIndia. The digital news platform has handed the copies of the tapes to the CBI.

