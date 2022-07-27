ED Files Chargesheet Against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain; Details Accessed

In a key development on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet before the Rouse Avenue Court against senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Apart from the Shakur Basti MLA, the names of 5 other accused persons and 4 companies have been mentioned in the chargesheet. His business associates Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain have also been arrested in connection with this case. Accessing details of the charge sheet, Republic TV learnt that the aforesaid 4 companies are shell companies that did not do business but only laundered money.

They laundered Rs.11.78 crore and Rs.4.63 crore in 2011-12 and 2015-16 respectively, sources mentioned. While the Delhi Minister claimed that he quit as the director of these companies as soon as he entered public life in 2013, sources believe that the Jain family controlled and had a majority stake in these companies. Meanwhile, Poonam Jain whose statement was recorded by the ED told the Income Tax Department that she is a housewife.

Transactions such as the transfer of Rs 20 lakh from Poonam to Satyendar Jain on January 16, 2015, and the transfer of Rs 16.5 lakh from their daughter to the AAP MLA are also under the scanner. According to the central agency, the Delhi Minister purchased over 200 bighas of land on the outskirts of Delhi worth Rs 23 crore through shell companies. The court is likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet today (July 27) itself.

Satyendar Jain's woes

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. At that juncture, Jain holds the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. In April, the central agency attached property worth Rs.4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the Delhi Minister's kin and companies. After being remanded to ED custody, he was sent to judicial remand subsequently.