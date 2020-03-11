ED Files New Case Against PFI; Arrests Member Amid Probe Into Funding Of Anti-CAA Protests

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a fresh case against the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the violent protests against amended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The ED has taken cognizance of Delhi Police's FIR and lodged a case that has been launched against two people including Mohammed Danish Khan.

Arrested for spreading false propaganda

Mohammad Danish Khan is allegedly a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Mohammad Danish Khan for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests. Danish Khan, the 33-year-old resident of Trilokpuri, is under the custody of Delhi Police till Friday.

ED had earlier named Danish in one of its charge sheet against PFI. According to sources, the total money trail of PFI that is being probed is Rs 120 cr. The trail was over a period of four years. The ED suspects part of this money was being used in the riots.

ED book AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and Islamic fundamentalist organisation PFI and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi, officials said.

They said a criminal case against Hussain, facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau official during the riots in northeast Delhi last month, has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency. Similar charges have also been pressed against the Popular Front of India (PFI) which is already facing a separate PMLA probe.

READ | Swamy backs Ramesh's call for Congress to oppose PFI, ponders 'What if 10 Janpath calls?'

There was no immediate comment from the PFI. The ED is expected to seek Hussain’s custody to question him in the case. He is in the custody of Delhi Police at present. The officials said that the federal agency has taken cognizance of a clutch of FIRs filed by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, the PFI and others to purportedly sponsor the communal riots which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200.

READ | ED books Tahir Hussain & PFI on money laundering charges for allegedly funding Delhi riots

Hussain, an AAP corporator for the ward number 59 under the Mustafabad assembly seat in Delhi, was booked by the police in the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma in north-east Delhi amid the violence over the new citizenship law.

READ | Delhi police detains PFI member under ISIS module probe, suspected links to Delhi riots

READ | Arrested PFI member is organisation's Chief of Counter Intelligence

(Photo credits: PTI)