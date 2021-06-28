IED-fitted Drone Came From Across Int'l Border; J&K Police Gathering Dump Data Of Location

The drones used to drop explosives on the Indian Air Force technical airport in Jammu came from across the border, sources said on Tuesday. Republic TV has accessed exlusive details of the investigation into the drone blast that hit the IAF air base in the wee hours of Monday.

Sources report that the drones used to drop weapons on the airport came from across the border and they were not launched from any nearby area. The incident was witnessed by a sentry on IAF duty, who will soon be called to record his statements.

Besides this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has flung into action to fetch every clue about the attack. Shortly after the incident occurred around 5:55 am on Monday, the security forces ordered recordings of the dump data of the nearby areas. The data will help in analysing the contact number that were active during the time of the blast. The police have already recorded the data from 1 am to 2 am on the blast day, and are going through the call and data consumption details.

All the dump data from nearby areas has been recorded and sent to the forensic department for further investigation. The J&K Police is expecting to receive forensic report on the data tomorrow, to ascertain the nature of the blast.

At this point, two parallel investigations are taking place into the incident. The National Investigation Agency, which was ordered to probe the case, is conducting a preliminary investigation into the matter. The Union Home Ministry is yet to be formally handed over the case to the NIA. Meanwhile, the J&K police is carrying out a detailed investigation into the explosions.

Drone blasts at IAF Jammu station

Multiple blasts had occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. A first of its kind, the attack led to two IAF personnel sustaining minor injuries. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes - the first blast was captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second has been captured at 1.43 am.

The possible target of the drones is said to be the aircraft parked in the dispersal area just meters away. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the blasts and Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhary and Air Marshal Vikram Singh reached the spot to investigate the matter. NIA reported that the IED-fitted drone came from across the International border and an FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the incident.

Punjab DGP holds high-level meet

IAF stations in Pathankot, Punjab and Awantipur, Srinagar have been put on high alert as sources state that the possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area, ten meters away.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta held a high-level meeting with senior officials of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police to chalk out a strategy to tackle threat from done attacks. The DGP asked the officials to use the last two years' data to narrow down and pinpoint the areas, which are conducive operation of drones. The meeting was held in the backdrop of drone attack on the air force station in Jammu.