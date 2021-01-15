ED Grills BJP-turned-NCP Leader Eknath Khadse For Over 6 Hours In MIDC Land Deal Case

BJP-turned-NCP leader Eknath Khadse was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for more than 6 hours on Friday in connection with the Pune MIDC land deal case. While Khadse arrived at the ED office in Mumbai at around 11 am, his daughter Sharada Chaudhari was seen entering the office a little later. While leaving the agency's office at about 5.30 pm, the former Muktainagar MLA told the media, "They asked questions and I tried to give answers. Whatever documents or information they need, I will provide them, and will appear before them again whenever they ask".

On December 30, 2020, he had skipped the ED summons citing that he had developed symptoms of COVID-19. The case in question was initially registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau on the complaint of a realtor. It has been alleged that Khadse helped his family to purchase a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which allegedly belongs to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation by misusing his official powers as a Minister. However, the former BJP leader clarified that the Pune Anti Corruption Bureau and the Nashik Anti Corruption Bureau had investigated the matter and submitted a closure report.

Khadse's political career

After entering active politics, Jalgaon-born Eknath Khadse helped BJP establish a strong base in northern Maharashtra. He was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from the Muktainagar constituency for six consecutive terms till 2019. The perception of Khadse's isolation within BJP gained momentum after he was denied a ticket to contest from Muktainagar in the 2019 Assembly election. While BJP fielded his daughter Rohini from this constituency, she lost to an independent candidate. But the senior BJP leader held some insiders from within his party responsible for Rohini Khadse's defeat.

After resigning from the primary membership of BJP, he joined NCP in the presence of party supremo Sharad Pawar on October 23, 2020. Speaking on this occasion, Khadse referred to his conversation with Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and asserted that he was not scared of the possibility of an Enforcement Directorate probe being initiated against him. Though the MVA government has recommended Khadse to be sent to the Maharashtra Legislative Council as a nominated member, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to give his approval.

After his induction into NCP, Eknath Khadse remarked, "It is not my style to make someone else level allegations. I am not a newcomer. During our conversation, when Jayant Patil asked me whether I wanted to join NCP, I said yes. Thereafter, he told me that they might unleash the ED after you. I told him, "If they (BJP) unleash ED on me, I will play the CD."

