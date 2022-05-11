ED Grills Jharkhand Mining Secretary For 2nd Consecutive Day Over Money Laundering Charges

Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal, on Wednesday, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in Ranchi forquestioning in connection with a money-laundering probe. The IAS officer was quizzed for around 9 hours on Tuesday in the probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. Singhal has now reached the ED office, where the probe agency will continue grilling her over the case.

Singhal had earlier appeared before the ED team in Ranchi, where the IAS officer was questioned about the recovery of Rs 18 crore cash from her Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar's residence and her alleged involvement in the matter. CA Kumar, who works for Pooja Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha, was arrested on Saturday following several raids. Following this, the IAS officer is now being grilled by the probing agency.

The ED has also instructed Singhal not to go out of the city. The probe agency is also looking for an investigation report on the IAS officer’s husband Abhishek Jha’s involvement in the scam. The probe officers are looking at the test report on the property dealings done by him and the investigation report has been reported missing from the office of the additional collector. The probe agency on Tuesday questioned him along with Singhal and their CA in relation to the case.

Jharkhand Mining Secretary probed by ED

The ED summoned Jharkhand Mining Secretary, Pooja Singhal, for interrogation on May 10 in a probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. The 2000-batch IAS officer was asked to appear before the investigation officer of the case at the agency's zonal office in Ranchi to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On May 6, the ED raided the Jharkhand-based CA's home and seized cash and several incriminating files. The ED detained CA Suman Kumar on May 7 under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the case involving alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds misappropriation in Jharkhand's Khunti district, which also included state mining secretary IAS Pooja Singhal and others.

Notably, the agency has so far seized over Rs 18 crore in cash after conducting multiple raids in the day and also recorded the preliminary statement of Singhal during the searches. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 10 said that he has sought more time from the Election Commission to respond in the Mining Lease case that he is also involved in. The EC has asked for a response from Jharkhand CM Soren on May 10, pertaining to the illegal mining case wherein IAS officer Pooja Singhal is one of the major accused.

