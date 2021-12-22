ED Grills Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar For 8 Hours In Money Laundering Case

Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for nearly eight hours in connection with a money laundering case. The Jogeshwari East MLA is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader Anil Deshmukh was summoned by the agency in connection with an extortion case. On December 14, suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Waze had cleared Deshmukh's name in the extortion case saying that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office. Notably, Waze was also arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

The Commission is probing the allegations of corruption levelled against the two by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Singh had accused then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to extort Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

Deshmukh's judicial custody was recently extended for the third consecutive time. The NCP leader will continue to stay at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail till December 27. He was arrested by the ED after a marathon grilling on November 1.

Notably, ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh (now suspended), Sachin Vaze, and Anil Deshmukh have also been regularly appearing before the Chandiwal Commission in the case. The agencies are expected to corroborate the statements of all accused in the Maha Vasooli Racket over the next few days.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. The FIR also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. On May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for obtaining illegal gratification.