ED Heat On Another Ex-MVA Minister, Aslam Shaikh Under Scanner For 'flouting CRZ Norms’

Trouble is mounting for the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with another ex-Minister coming under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Republic has learned that the ED is looking into the illegally-operating film studios in Madh Island, which is under the constituency of senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh.

Shaikh is under the scanner of the ED for allegedly operating and allowing the unauthorized construction of over 2 dozen film studios on Madh Island by flouting CRZ norms. Complaints have been received by the Environment and Forest Ministries regarding this, following which the ED has entered the matter. So far, the agency is yet to register a case.

"A senior Congress Minister in MVA government Aslam Shaikh was found involved in unauthorized construction of more than 2 dozen film studios on the sea shore in the CRZ no development zone. We have demanded a full-fledged investigation," said BJP's Kirit Somaiya.

Earlier, the Environment and Forest Ministries had flagged concern on the resort of the ex-Maharashtra Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab in the Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district. He was questioned in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of the resort. In May, the ED raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Two MVA Ministers in jail

At present, two of the MVA Ministers- former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik-- are lodged in jail under charges of money laundering.

Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23, 2022, by the ED, which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In its chargesheet that runs over 75 pages, the ED has talked elaborately about Malik's alleged link to the D-company, and their purported conspiracy to usurp the Goawala building compound in Kurla West in 1996.

On the other hand, Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on 2 November 2021 in the Rs 100 crore 'Maha Vasooli' racket. Trouble mounted for Deshmukh after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him in February 2021 in an 8-page letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Singh claimed that the NCP leader had asked Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.