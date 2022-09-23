ED Intensifies Probe In National Herald Case; Summons 3 More Congress Leaders For Grilling

Intensifying its investigation into the National Herald case, the Enforcement Directorate summoned 3 more Congress leaders- Sudarshan Reddy, J Geeta Reddy and Shabbir Ali for questioning. As per sources, they have been asked to appear before the ED next week. While Sudarshan Reddy is a three-time MLA from the Bodhan constituency, J Geeta Reddy is the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. A gynaecologist by training, she has served not only as an MLA but also as a Minister in many governments of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

#BREAKING | Multiple summons issued in National Herald case by ED for next week; Three Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh & Telangana summoned; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/XGZBfIKtc5 — Republic (@republic) September 23, 2022

The National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. While the Congress president was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to July 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. The central agency questioned her on July 26 and July 27 as well. Rahul Gandhi too was quizzed for over 54 hours spread over 5 days.

On August 2, the central agency carried out raids in the national capital at the Herald House, the head office of the National Herald newspaper and 11 other locations as part of the money laundering investigation. It aimed to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds and they are against those entities who were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions. Sources told Republic TV that ED officials recovered a few incriminating documents during the raids and seized digital devices as well.