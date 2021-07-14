ED Investigation Against Anil Deshmukh Not Justified; Ex-HM Won't Join Probe Says Lawyer

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh will not be joining the probe into the alleged money laundering case, as he feels that the investigation against him is not justified, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Advocate Kamlesh Ghumre also alleged that the ED investigation appears more like "harassment" than a genuine probe. The ED had earlier issued multiple summonses to Deshmukh, asking him to record his statement.

The 72-year-old NCP leader however skipped the summons citing his "vulnerability to COVID-19" as the reason for non-compliance. He instead offered the central agency to record his statement via video conferencing. Deshmukh has also moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action in the case.

The ED began interrogating Anil Deshmukh and others after he was booked by the CBI in a corruption case related to allegations of ₹100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

"Deshmukh feels this investigation is not justified, hence he is not joining the investigation...Whatever documents the probe agency wants, it should at least tell us," said advocate Ghumre.

Although there are digital platforms and other ways, Deshmukh is being asked to directly join questioning, he said. "ED's probe is looking like more of harassment and not a genuine investigation," he alleged. The lawyer said summonses were issued by the ED, but they have approached the Supreme Court for relief.

Anil Deshmukh money laundering case

After being sacked as the Mumbai CP, Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh (now dismissed) had asked officer Sachin Waze to extort over ₹ 100 crores a month from bars and restaurants across Mumbai.

Deshmukh has denied all the allegations. His lawyer also pointed out that the Bombay HC has questioned Singh why he was silent for months, before raiding the allegation. The court has reserved the order on his plea seeking to quash the case filed by the CBI against him. "We can expect the orders anytime," Ghumre said.

Ghumre also alleged that the ED was selectively leaking information to the media and that Sachin Waze has not mentioned anywhere in the affidavit that he gave money to Anil Deshmukh.

Sachin Waze, in his affidavit, said that he never met Anil Deshmukh in February but they met only once in December, Ghumre stated. The ED has arrested Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde in connection with the case and they are currently in judicial custody.

Deshmukh had resigned as a home minister in April after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption.

(With inputs from agency)