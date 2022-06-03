ED Issues Fresh Summons To Rahul Gandhi In Connection To National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday, issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald Case. The ED is yet to confirm the new date issued in the summons to the Congress leader. According to sources, the ex-Congress chief is expected to appear before the Central agency after Sonia Gandhi appears before it on June 8.

This comes after the ex-Congress chief skipped the summons issued by the ED asking him to appear before the probing agency on June 2. Rahul had informed that he would not be in India and will skip the summons. Following this, the Gandhi scion asked the ED to defer the date to after June 5 to ensure his availability in the country to appear for questioning. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi is set to appear before the ED on June 8.

The ED issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Ltd which owns National Herald. The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian.

The National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by "paying just Rs 50 lakh". In December 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. However, the Congress leaders alleged that the summons reeked of 'political vendetta' and that the "BJP is misusing and abusing authority." Strongly condemning the summons, the Congress leaders have termed it "a great threat to democracy."

Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.

(Image: PTI)