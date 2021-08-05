ED Issues Show-cause Notice Of Rs 10,600 Cr To Flipkart For Alleged Forex Violation

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show-cause notice of Rs 10,600 crore to Flipkart over its foreign investments. Giving the notice against the online aggregator and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law, the ED asked the company and its founders to explain why they shouldn't face a penalty in the matter. As per the notice, Flipkart has to respond to it in 90 days. Following the notice, the Walmart owned company informed that it is in compliance with Indian laws.

“Flipkart is in compliance with Indian laws and regulations, including foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations. We will cooperate with the authorities as they look at this issue pertaining to the period 2009-15 as per their notice," a statement issued by Flipkart said. The agency has been investigating e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon for some time over its alleged foreign investment violations.

According to official sources, the notice under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has been issued to Flipkart, its founders Sachin Bansal, and Binny Bansal. Notice has been given to ten parties since last month after a detailed and lengthy investigation. The charges mentioned include violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules and those regulating multi-brand retail in India. The case against Flipkart has been under the ED scanner since 2012.

Flipkart's Walmart acquisition

Flipkart is currently among the biggest online companies in India. The e-commerce site competes with Amazon and Reliance JioMart in the Indian market and has seen significant growth over the past decade. In 2018, US-based retail giant Walmart took a majority stake in Flipkart for $16 billion, making it the company’s biggest-ever deal. During the takeover, one of Flipkart’s founders, Sachin Bansal, sold his stake, while Binny Bansal retained a partial stake in the company. The company, last month, announced raising about Rs 26,805.6 crore in funding led by GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Walmart. Following the fundraiser, the e-commerce giant’s valuation stood at USD 37.6 billion, making it one of the biggest companies in the country.

Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK