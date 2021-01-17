ED Moves Rajasthan HC For Robert Vadra's Custodial Interrogation In Benami Properties Case

Cracking down on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday, has moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking permission to question Vadra in custody regarding his Benami properties, report sources. The plea has been listed for Monday, with senior lawyer KTS Tulsi representing Vadra. Currently, Robert Vadra has been questioned by the I-T Department in the same case.

Vadra: 'Political vendetta'

Previously on January 4-5, Vadra had been grilled by the Income-tax department office about Benami properties, which he termed as 'political vendetta'. Terming that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's involvement in helping farmers was the reason he was being summoned, he said he had been asked questions regarding his work for the past 6-7 years. He added that the same questioning has been going on for a decade.

"There is no tax evasion. We have been given questions regarding my work for past 5-6 years. If they ask me again, I will answer," he said. Vadra had been questioned by various agencies in 2019 in relation to a string of different cases over his alleged links in arms deals as well as in property deals, both in India and abroad. The latest recording of statement is regarding alleged tax evasion, sources said.

ED chargesheets Vadra

Recently in October, an Avenue court took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against fugitive economic offender Sanjay Bhandari. The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (i.e. charge sheet) under section 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Bhandari and his co-conspirators. Sources report that Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has been named in the charge sheet. The court has asked ED to expedite Bhandari's extradition process from UK.

Bhandari who is an arms dealer had allegedly signed an agreement with Samsung Engineering for consultancy services for $10 million. Samsung Engineering paid Bhandari's company - Dubai-based Santech International FZC - $5 million in 2009, after it was awarded the ONGC contract worth Rs 6,800 crore in October 2009. In turn, Bhandari acquired a property (No.12, Brynstone Square, London) by purchasing 100% shares of M/s Vertex Management Holdings Ltd for around $5 million in August 2009 (two months after the ONGC - Samsung deal payment). This property was later sold to Skylight Investments FZE, Dubai in 2011-12. Skylight Investment was allegedly floated in April 2009 by one CC Thampi for the purpose of acquiring immovable assets, but no business was conducted in this company.

