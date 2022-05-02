ED Opposes Nawab Malik's Bail Plea; Says Maha Minister Intends To 'escape Process Of Law'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday opposed the bail plea filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in the Special PMLA Court. In its reply, the ED stated that the accused, being a cabinet minister in the Government of Maharashtra and an influential political figure, may 'hamper the further investigation'.

The ED alleged that Malik could possibly influence the witnesses and also attempt to obfuscate the money trail in the D-gang-linked probe. "He may tip off the other suspected persons to evade the investigation," the ED said in its plea, adding that by seeking relief of interim bail for treatment in a private hospital of his choice, the accused intends to 'escape the process of law'.

Nawab Malik hospitalized

Notably, the NCP leader had filed a bail plea in the special PMLA court citing his ill health. "Nawab Malik was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, his condition is very serious. He was taken to JJ Hospital on a stretcher after his health deteriorated in Arthur Road prison. He has been sick for 3 days," his lawyer claimed while seeking interim medical bail on humanitarian grounds.

On the other hand, the ED opposed the bail plea and asked why his health condition had not been communicated before. The agency also sought another date for the matter, but the court said the health of the accused is more important.

The Special PMLA Court has sought a report on Nawab Malik's health from JJ Hospital and will hear the matter next on May 5. In the interim, it has allowed Malik's daughter Nilofar and son-in-law, Sameer Khan, to meet him in the hospital, after his lawyer's request.

Nawab Malik arrested

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED, which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai.

The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody, and later to judicial custody where he has remained since.