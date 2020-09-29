Clear Proof: Kwan Paid Rhea Lakhs, One Tranche Post Sushant Death; ED Probing Transactions

After accessing particulars of Rhea Chakraborty and talent management company KWAN's money transactions, Republic Media Network has now accessed more details. These are two specific payments from KWAN to Rhea Chakraborty and her mother Sandhya Chakraborty's joint account which are under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner.

Two large transactions under ED scanner

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate believes that the account in question had around Rs 3000 in it at one point before the transactions and two big tranches were transferred into the account. The first transfer was in April 2020 and the other one was in July, after Sushant Singh Rajput had died. An amount of Rs 3,68,098 on April 21 and Rs 1,36,802 on July 4 was transferred to the joint account through NEFT.

This comes after Republic Media Network had accessed exclusive details of transactions between CBI accused number one Rhea Chakraborty and talent management agency KWAN. As Enforcement Directorate investigates the financial link, questions arise as to why was KWAN making multiple transactions to Rhea. KWAN bosses are under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as their names emerged in the drug chats where there were talks of alleged drug supply. The ED is probing this drug angle with respect to the KWAN-Rhea transactions too.

KWAN-Rhea's money transactions under ED scanner

The first transaction of Rs 3,96,825 was done on March 12 through RTGS and the second one followed in a span of little more than a month. This time an amount of Rs 3,68,098. The third payment was done through NEFT on May 2 and the amount was Rs 1,60,651. The fourth payment one happened in the same month and the amount credited was Rs 1,72,126. The fifth transaction was through a cheque on June 4, and the amount credited was Rs 1,59,300. The other five money transactions of Rs 2,75,400, Rs 1,36,802, Rs 2,75,400, Rs 1,17,900 and Rs 1,21,125 were done either through RTGS or NEFT on June 25, July 4, July 6, October 4 and November 18 respectively.

KWAN has come into the spotlight amid the NCB's probe into the Bollywood drug nexus over which Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, as well as KWAN executives Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash have been questioned, in relation to two FIRs that are filed as part of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in which Rhea Chakraborty is named as the prime accused. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is investigating the Bollywood drug nexus, had summoned KWAN’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, their talent manager Jaya Saha and employee Karishma Prakash, who is also Deepika Padukone's manager.

NCB opposes bail for Rhea & Showik

The NCB had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers. The Bombay High Court, last week had adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for September 29. According to sources, Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday opposed the bail plea.

"At the onset, it is submitted that the application filed by the applicant (Rhea & Showik Chakraborty) is devoid of any merits and therefore deserves to be rejected," the affidavit read. "Rhea has actively aided, abetted, and financed other accused person for the drug transaction in pursuance criminal conspiracy," it further said.

