ED Raids 12 Locations In Jharkhand & West Bengal Relating To Illegally Occupied Army Land

In a key development on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal. As per sources, the searches are underway at 12 locations in the aforesaid states. This action is in connection with land belonging to the Indian Army that has been illegally occupied. Sources revealed that a money laundering case has been registered by the central agency. Moreover, sources indicated that searches are being carried out at the residential and office premises of businessman Amit Agrawal who was raided in the past as well.

ED action in Jharkhand

In a separate development, the ED has intensified its investigation into the Jharkhand illegal mining case. While it summoned Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning at 11 am on Thursday, he skipped the summons citing his prescheduled commitments. In March earlier this year, the ED filed a PMLA case against Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra and others alleging that he “illegally amassed huge assets in his favour". Subsequently, it conducted raids and froze deposits of Rs.11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him.

Moreover, "unaccounted cash" amounting to Rs. 5.34 crore was also seized by the central agency, which claimed that the money was linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand. It also seized 5 stone crushers that were illegally operating and an equal number of illegal firearm cartridges. Suspecting his involvement in money laundering, Mishra was taken into custody by the ED on July 19.

While he is languishing in jail at present, the central agency also arrested his alleged muscleman Bachhu Yadav for his connection with activities related to illegal mining and transportation. According to sources, Mishra got political patronage and had influence over administrative matters. Sources added that he allegedly used his clout in his activities of illegal mining and ferry services. He has also been accused of allegedly backing questionable persons for illegitimate activities.