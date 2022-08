The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at 15 locations linked to an alleged gold smuggling nexus from Myanmar to West Bengal and Chhattisgarh in India. According to sources, ED suspects that the two states have become a hub for gold smuggling, and conducted raids in connection with the same. It is unclear whether the agency has recovered anything substantial so far.

The raids are still ongoing.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.