ED Raids 17 Premises In Jammu & 3 Other Cities In Connection With J&K Bank Fraud Case

In connection with a PMLA investigation, the Enforcement Directorate raided 17 premises in Delhi, Ludhiana, Jammu and Srinagar on August 6, 2020. An ECIR was recorded by the Directorate on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu. The PMLA investigation relates to a bank fraud case in which loan sanctioned by J&K bank was siphoned off by M/s Paradise Avenue, a firm owned by Hilal Rather, son of former J&K minister Abdul Rahim Rather who served as finance, agriculture, rural development, law, and parliamentary affairs minister under the National Conference-led governments.

Read: Transformation Underway In Jammu And Kashmir And Ladakh: Jaishankar

Incriminating documents seized

The residences of Abdul Rahim Rather in Srinagar and Hilal Rather in Jammu were among the premises searched by the Directorate. Several incriminating documents and digital pieces of evidence have been seized during the search operations. The investigation by the Directorate has revealed that a loan of Rs.177.68 crore was sanctioned by the J&K bank, without verifying documents and in violation of guidelines, to M/s Paradise Avenue for construction of a residential housing project in Jammu.

A huge part of the loan was siphoned off by Hilal Rather by transferring the funds from the loan account of Paradise Avenue to various entities and rerouting the funds back to the firm’s current account from where it was further withdrawn and transferred for purchasing movable/immovable assets in India, Dubai and the USA, spending on foreign tours, luxury watches and other personal activities.

Read: Naya Kashmir's Jobs, Citizens' Amenities & Democracy: Here's What Has Changed In One Year

Out of the siphoned funds, as many as 3 high-value flats in the name of Hilal Rather and family members were acquired in Dubai and one independent palatial bungalow was acquired in the name of Hilal Rather and his wife in North Carolina, USA. Several crore rupees were also spent on the construction of a 5-star property in Jammu which boasts of a swimming pool, home theater, gym, Jacuzzi, and other high-end amenities. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Read: Naya Kashmir: One Year On, Security-related Incidents Drop; Central Laws Take Effect

Read: Who Is Manoj Sinha, Centre's Surprise Pick As New Lt Governor For Jammu & Kashmir?