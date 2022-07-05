ED Raids 40 Locations Across India, Chinese Mobile Firms Under Scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches across 40 locations pertaining to Chinese mobile companies across India. The ED's searches come in connection with alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources have revealed that the searches are being carried out in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and a few Southern states.

Notably, central agencies especially the Income tax-Department have been looking into the entities and persons related to certain Chinese-controlled mobile communication and mobile handset manufacturing companies, sources said. They are also under the radar of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as well as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

China's Xiaomi under ED scanner

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate on April 30 seized Rs 5551.27 crore of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. Top sources had informed that the seizure of the capital was made after being found unlawfully lying in the bank accounts. While the seizure is under FEMA and in connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company, the economic intelligence agency initiated an investigation in connection with illegal remittances in the month of February.

The company started its operations in India in the year 2014 and initiated the remittance of the money in the year 2015, the source said. Xiaomi has remitted foreign currency equivalent to Rs 5551.27 crore to three foreign-based entities which include one Xiaomi Group entity in the guise of royalty. Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities. The amount remitted to the other two US-based unrelated entities was also carried out for the ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi group entities, thus, alerting the ED to initiate action.

Shortly after ED's action, Xiaomi reached out to Republic Media Network and issued a statement saying, “As a brand committed to India, all our operations are firmly compliant with local laws and regulations. We have studied the order from government authorities carefully. We believe our royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful. These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products."

It added, "It is a legitimate commercial arrangement for Xiaomi India to make such royalty payments. However, we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings.”