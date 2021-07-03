ED Raids 6 Different Locations In Delhi And UP In Connection With Forced Conversion Racket

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids in at least 6 places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the recent allegation regarding deaf students and poor people being forcibly converted into Islam with funds from abroad. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the ED officials conducted raids at various locations in the National Capital and the adjoining state.

Forced Conversion Racket: ED Conducts raid at 6 locations

Sources have further informed that certain documents have always been recovered by the ED, which reveal that the large-scale religious conversion carried out by the chief accused, Mohamad Umar Gautam, and his organisations all across the country. The documents also reveal several crores of foreign funding received by the accused organisations for the purpose of these illegal conversions.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police's Anti Terror Squad (ATS) had arrested Umar Gautam, who was allegedly running the Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC) outfit, and his associate, Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi-both residents of Jamia Nagar of Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh Police has claimed that this outfit had received funds from Pakistan's inter-services intelligence (ISI) and other foreign agencies to carry out forced conversion racket.

The locations in Delhi, searched by ED officials on Saturday, include the office of the IDC, and as well as the residences of Mohammad Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi. All of these places are located at Jamia Nagar in the city. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the ED raided the offices of the Al Hassan Education and Welfare Foundation and the Guidance Education and Welfare Society, both located at Lucknow. These organisations are run by Umar Gautam and have been playing an instrumental role in carrying out these alleged illegal conversions, officials said.

The case was unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh's Police's ATS last month, following which the ED lodged a criminal case under the provisions of the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before launching its own probe in the matter.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)