In Jharkhand Embezzlement Case, ED Raids Businessman Abhijit Sen's Kolkata Offices: Source

In a key development on Wednesday, sources told Republic TV that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at various places in Kolkata linked to businessman Abhijit Sen. As per sources, ED officials are raiding 5 offices and the residence of Sen who is believed to be involved in the construction business.

Sources indicated that the Central agency is trying to ascertain whether the unaccounted money allegedly detected in the aforesaid offices came from Jharkhand. These raids are perceived to be in connection with the money laundering case in Jharkhand pertaining to the alleged embezzlement of MNREGA funds.

#BREAKING | Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in various places of Kolkata, West Bengal in connection with Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal corruption case



Raids underway in businessman Abhijit Sen's properties



What is the Jharkhand money laundering case?

Initially, the Jharkhand Vigilance Bureau registered a case against Ram Binod Prasad Sinha under several sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating and corruption. Sinha, who served as a junior engineer in the state government, was accused of defrauding public money and investing it in his own name as well as in the name of his family members from 1 April 2008, to 21 March 2011. Reportedly, this money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in the Khunti district.

After the ED lodged an Enforcement Case Information Report under PMLA provisions, it arrested Sinha on 17 June 2020. The purported involvement of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal came to the fore after Sinha reportedly told the ED that he paid 5% of the defrauded money as commission to the district administration. As per the Central agency, Singhal is suspected to have indulged in irregularities when she served as the Deputy Commissioner of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu districts between 2007 and 2013.

In a major setback for the bureaucrat, her Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar was arrested in this case on May 7 after over Rs.17 crore in cash was seized from his premises. The agency argued in its application seeking Kumar's remand that Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha allegedly received up to Rs.1.43 crore in their accounts during the period where she faced charges of irregularities. Moreover, it told a special PMLA court that she transferred Rs.16.57 lakh from her personal account to those controlled or owned by her CA. The questioning of Singhal is underway for the second consecutive day.