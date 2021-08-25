In a recent update on ED raids on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Republic has accessed exclusive images and videos from the search location. ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials have informed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting 200 crores from a businessman over a period of one year. He also has over 20 other cases of extortion against him and operated a racket from inside his jail cell.

ED also raided the residence of Sukesh's associate - Leena Maria Paul, suspecting her involvement in the case. Paul, an actor, has worked in multiple movies, mostly in Malayalam. She also had played a part in John Abraham-starrer Madras Cafe.

Sukesh operated an extortion racket from inside the jail

Officials said he used the mobile phone and landline numbers of senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and CBI headquarters to cheat rich persons. He has also impersonated as PA to the Union Law Minister and a Supreme Court judge.

Visuals inside the luxury Bungalow and cars

16 high-end luxury cars which include Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus, Escalade, Mercedes AMG 63, BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes. The house is luxurious sea-facing with a home theatre and a fleet of cars and servants. Numerous shoes, shades, bags, and clothes were recovered during the searches. The shoes included from renowned brands such as Ferragamo, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and bags of the same brands and of Hermes. The rugs in the house were Versace with Italian Marble floors, a dining table, and expensive furniture.

In 2017, Sukesh was arrested for allegedly tried to bribe officials of the Election Commission of India to settle a case against AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. He has been in and out of Tihar jail on parole and interim bail and even managed to come to Chennai last year for COVID treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

In 2013, Sukesh had and his partner Leena Maria Paul, an aspiring actor, were arrested on charges of duping the Canara Bank in Chennai of Rs 13 crore by posing as an IAS officer.