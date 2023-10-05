ED Raids DCC Bank President RM Manjunath Gowda's House In Karnataka's Shivamogga

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of the chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCC Bank), RM Manjunath Gowda, in Karnataka’s Shivamogga in the wake of allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Notably, Gowda took over as the chairman of the DCC Bank last week.

Reportedly, Manjunath Gowda is said to be a close aide of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Sources revealed that Gowda’s house is located in Sharavathi Nagar in Shivamogga and at least 15 officers in five vehicles arrived at his residence to carry out searches under tight security.

The officials have seized the required documents and are examining them as informed sources. In addition to the search at his residence, the officials are also investigating nine locations belonging to RM Manjunath Gowda.

RM Manjunath Gowda, the Congress leader who is believed to be a close associate of DK Shivakumar, was elected as the chairman of Shivamogga District Cooperative Central Bank unopposed in Shivamogga last week on Friday, September 29.