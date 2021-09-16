ED Raids Harsh Mander's Delhi Properties In Alleged Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate on September 16 raided locations connected to retired IAS officer and activist Harsh Mander in Delhi over alleged money laundering charges. The ED conducted searches at three locations including his office in south Delhi's Adchini, residence in Vasant Kunj, and two children’s homes run by the activist in Mehrauli. Mander left for Germany along with his wife in the early hours of Thursday and wasn't present when ED officials initiated the search.

According to sources, a probe against Mander under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been taken up on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) that was registered by Delhi Police in February this year following an inspection by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

On the complaint of the registrar of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi, both established by the Child Support Enforcement (CSE), the police complaint was filed under Sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act along with Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to NCPCR quoted violations, the children were taken to protest sites, including Jantar Mantar.

In October 2020, the NCPCR had raided Mander’s children’s homes, and to seek information on whether the children had participated in the anti-CAA protests. The raid was also allegedly conducted to understand Mander's association with the children; about any foreign funding; and whether shelter was given to Rohingya refugee children at the two places.

Mander is the director of two children's homes, Umeed Aman Ghar, a residence for boys, and Khushi Rainbow Home, a home for girls, based in south Delhi, which are said to be run by the Centre for Equity Studies (CES).

About Harsh Mander

In 2017, the 66-year old Harsh Mander started Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a civil society initiative for solidarity and atonement which comprises writers, journalists, human rights activists, lawyers, and volunteers. The members travel across the country to meet families whose rights are violated due to hate violence and lynching. Mander has authored a number of books and writes newspaper editorials on subjects related to social justice and human rights.

Image: PTI