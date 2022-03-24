ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jammu In J&K Arms Licensing Case; Two Dealers Nabbed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Trikuta area in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Valley's arms license racket. It is pertinent to mention that the Central Bureau of Investigation has already taken up the probe into unlicensed arms and weapons owners and dealers at the behest of the Centre, and now the ED has joined hands with the premier investigation agency.

Top sources confirmed to Republic TV that two dealers who deal with Jammu and Kashmir's arms licensing have been nabbed by the agency and taken into custody for further questioning. "Some bureaucrats are under the scanner in Jammu in too," they added.

Earlier, the CBI conducted extensive raids in Jammu and Kashmir in relation to cases of alleged granting of firearms licenses to ineligible people. The premier probe agency said that 'bulk issuance of arms licenses' in Jammu and Kashmir between 2012 and 2016 witnessed over 2.78 lakh arms licenses issued to 'non-entitled persons'. Multiple probes carried out through the years have indicated the role of certain ammunition dealers who 'in connivance with public servants had allegedly issued such illegal arms licenses'.

'Huge change has started in Jammu and Kashmir': Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the Union Territory is undergoing major changes in the past two years.

"Especially if I talk about investment and industrial business, a new industrial scheme was created by the Government of India for J-K wherein a proposal of having Rs 28,200 crore as incentives was kept, he said.

The LG said J&K has a better industrial incentive scheme compared to the rest of the country which has resulted in an increased interest in J-K by businessmen across the country. While about a year ago, the total outside investment made so far in J&K was about Rs 15,000 crore, today, we have about Rs 27,000 crore investments that have been cleared. We hope in the next six months, it will cross Rs 70,000 crore, he said.

Image: PTI