ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked To Mukhtar Ansari, His Associates In Delhi & UP

In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting raids at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at premises linked to mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and his close associates.

Notably, ED is conducting raids in Delhi, Lucknow, Ghazipur and Mau districts at locations linked to Mukhtar Ansari who is currently lodged in Banda jail, and his close associates. It is pertinent to mention that the gangster-turned politician's residence in Mohammadabad of Ghazipur district is also being raided by the central agency.

In addition to this, ED is also conducting raids at the premises of Ansari's close associates including Vikram Agrhari and Ganesh Mishra. Apart from this, the owner of Khan Bus service is also being searched by the central agency. These ED searches are being carried out in connection with a money laundering case in which Ansari's name is under the scanner of the central agency.

Ansari is facing more than 50 criminal cases not just in Uttar Pradesh but in other states as well. The former BSP MLA is a history-sheeter and was previously shifted from multiple jails in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, and Lucknow over extortion charges.

Ansari got VVIP treatment in Punjab jail under Congress

A probe committee constituted by the Punjab government has found that VVIP treatment was given to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in the state's Rupnagar jail. As per sources, the investigation team has gathered enough evidence to prove that Ansari was provided special treatment in prison during the previous Congress regime. The incumbent AAP government has decided to take action against Ansari and officials involved in the matter.

Notably, back in June, Punjab's minister Harjot Singh Bains had accused the previous Congress government of providing “VIP treatment” to Mukhtar Ansari when he was lodged at Rupnagar jail, which led to heated exchanges between him and the leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.