ED Raids Multiple Properties Of Punjab CM Channi's Nephew in Illegal Sand Mining Probe

In a major development in poll-bound Punjab, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's properties. The ongoing raids are being conducted in relation to alleged illegal sand mining in the Congress-ruled state. As per ED officials, these raids are being carried out across 10 different locations, including Honey's residence in Mohali which is located at Homeland Heights.

As per sources, the ED is in motion in the border state pursuant to the money-laundering investigation against companies involved in illegal sand mining. Further, officials have said at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the federal agency and the action has been undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ex-Punjab CM Singh alleges 'bulk of Congress MLAs & ministers' involvement in illegal sand mining

The ongoing ED raid surfaces after Punjab Lok Congress' (PLC) and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in his resignation letter to Congress, mentioned, “As far as the issue of illegal sand mining was concerned, the offenders, unfortunately, were the substantive bulk of Congress MLAs and ministers, including an overwhelming number in the current government.” Further, the preceding Chief Minister had even stated his regrets not having taken action in this regard. "The thought it would embarrass the party held me back," he had said.

Further citing the media houses, on December 18 Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Kejriwal had alleged that CM Channi has links with the sand mafia in the state.

Punjab Elections

While the state is poll-bound with voting slated to be held for its 117 assembly seats on February 20, the counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

Image: PTI