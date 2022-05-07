ED Raids On Pulse Hospital Linked With Jharkhand Mining Secretary's Husband Continues

In a recent update on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids with regards to the allegations of money laundering in the MGNERGA and the Jharkhand illegal mining case, Republic has learnt that ED raids are going on in Pulse Hospital which is linked with IAS Pooja Singhal's husband, Abhishek Jha. Singhal is the Jharkhand Mining Secretary.

Notably, the ED has been conducting massive search and seizure operations in many states with regard to allegations of money laundering in the MGNREGA scheme and also in relation to the Jharkhand illegal mining case in which Jharkhand Mines and Geology Department Secretary Pooja Singhal's name has been emerging.

ED raids are going on in Pulse hospital of Ranchi in which Singhal's Husband Abhishek Jha is the managing director. It is pertinent to mention that raids are going on since 04:00 am on Friday. The hospital which is owned by Singhal's family has its own controversy with claims that IAS Pooja Singhal used her influence to get land for the hospital for her husband. Also, she helped to get a loan of Rs. 23 crore from the HDFC bank for this hospital.

'BJP deviating from issues': CM Soren

After Jharkhand Mines and Geology Department Secretary, IAS Pooja Singhal's close relative was raided, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to deviate people's attention from important issues and labelled the raids as "mere threats".

In a nationwide crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on May 6, conducted raids at multiple locations linked with Singhal including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Ranchi. She is accused of allowing the operation of the Pachadumar sand ghat without proper permission from the National Board of Wildlife. Moreover, she is also under investigation for irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme in Khunti and Chatra districts.

Reacting to the development, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said on Friday that the state will keep asking for things required from the Centre. "These are mere threats. BJP is trying to deviate from the main issues. The state will keep asking for things required from the Centre. They've lost their status of being the biggest party in the state & are backlashing for it," CM Soren was quoted by ANI as saying.

ED's countrywide raids

The ED in a comprehensive action raided multiple locations and recovered over Rs 17 crore in cash and incriminating documents from the house of a CA, based in Jharkhand and according to sources, appointed by Pooja Singhal.

The ED has been conducting massive search and seizure operations in many states with regard to allegations of money laundering in the MGNREGA scheme and also in relation to the Jharkhand illegal mining case, wherein as per reports over 18 locations across Jharkhand, Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are being searched. The ED action in the illegal mining case reveals something is amiss with the office of CM Soren as he holds the Mining and Environment portfolios in Jharkhand.

In a related development, the election commission on May 2 slapped a notice against CM Hemant Soren for granting a mining lease in his name and violating Section 9A of the Representation of People's Act, 1951.