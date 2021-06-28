ED Records Tarun Parmar's Statements; Lawyer Claims To Have 'proof' Against Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur-based lawyer Tarun Parmar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the controversial Vazegate scandal. The ED recorded the statements of Parmar, who is known to have filed a 'money-laundering' case against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Anil Deshmukh previously.

"The ED had summoned me in connection with my complaints against top Maharashtra govermment officials including former HM Anil Deshmukh. I have given every information that I had regarding the Hawaala case. My documents included reports about incidents of bribery and blackmailing, as well as cases related to tenders and changing eligibility criteria for the same," Parmar told the media after appearing before the ED.

The ED summoned advocate Tarun Parmar last week after he complained against Deshmukh and some other politicians claiming to know how these people were involved in money laundering and had documents to prove it. Parmar reached the ED's office around 11 am. He was carrying some documents when he entered the central agency's office in South Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh summoned tomorrow

Earlier, Anil Deshmukh was asked to depose before the investigating officer at the ED's office on Saturday for questioning in the money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to his resignation from the post of state home minister in April this year.

The NCP leader, however, had sought a fresh date for appearance before the ED, following which the agency asked him to appear for questioning on Tuesday, June 29.

The central agency on Saturday arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45) after it carried out raids against them and the former Home Minister in Mumbai and Nagpur on Friday.

The ED's case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court. The court had asked the CBI to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, who resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agency)