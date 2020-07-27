ED Seeks Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Property Details In Haryana; Khattar Gvt To Submit Report

In a massive development in the ongoing probe into Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of the properties purchased by Rajiv Gandhi and Nehru trust from the BJP-JJP Haryana government, as per sources. The current government has started gathering the list of properties purchased by the mentioned trust. ED is already probing former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with the Gurugram land scam looking at the quid-pro-quo nature of the deals.

What is the Gurugram Land Scam?

Also known as the Manesar Land scam, authorities had noticed several irregularities in land allotment between 2004-07 when Hooda was a Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak constituency. The land was allegedly purchased showing the threat of acquisition by the government, during the period August 27, 2004, to August 24, 2007. In September 2015, the CBI had registered the case on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 900 acres of land from farmers and landowners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices - for setting up an industrial model township at villages in Manesar, Naurangpur, and Lakhnoula in Gurgaon.

ED probe into RGF

On July 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) heads the committee probing into the trust's alleged violations. The ED has already probed into a Rs 50 lakh fund transfer o Rajiv Gandhi Charitable trust during the UPA regime in 2011 from controversial preacher Zakir Naik. The amount was returned after Zaik Naik escaped from India and the NIA registered a case against him.

BJP alleges RGF scam

This probe was triggered when BJP chief JP Nadda, on June 27, alleged that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years. Taking to Twitter, the BJP national President shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). A BJP statement later quoted Nadda as saying at the rally that the Chinese embassy gave Rs 90 lakh to the RGF. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is a Delhi-based RGF was set up on June 21, 1991, and is currently chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. This political blame game started after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan area of the LAC.

