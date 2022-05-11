The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday seized three cars belonging to IAS officer Pooja Singhal's Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the MGNREGA funds scam of Rs 18 crore.

Singhal had earlier appeared before the ED team in Ranchi, where she is being questioned about the recovery of Rs 17 crore cash from Kumar's residence and her alleged involvement in the matter.

CA Kumar, who works for Pooja Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha, was arrested on Saturday following several raids. Kumar was then sent to five days of ED custody. On Tuesday, the agency seized three cars belonging to him, as "proceeds of crime."

According to ED sources, the transaction for these vehicles was made by suspicious people and the inputs related to it are being scrutinised. Sources claim that the ED has also confiscated a luxury Jaguar car in connection with the case.

On Friday, ED recovered Rs 19.31 crore overall and a few incriminating documents from Kumar's premises. Kumar, the financial advisor to Pooja Singhal, who is the mining secretary of Jharkhand, came on the radar during the course of the investigation.

On Friday morning, the ED raided more than 18 places, including Ranchi, Chandigarh, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and several parts of NCR.

The agency had also recorded the statements of Suman Kumar after seizing the hefty cash. They took the help of bank officials and a currency counting machine. Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also the mining minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand money laundering case

The MGNREGA irregularity case has been under investigation since 2018 when allegations of corruption were raised for the funds earmarked under the scheme for government projects in the Khunti district between 2008 and 2011.

In June 2020, the ED arrested a former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government Ram Binod Prasad Sinha from West Bengal. He was booked under the PMLA in 2012 after studying the FIRs of the state vigilance bureau against him.

The federal agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that IAS officer Pooja Singhal allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her "personal account" to those controlled or owned by her CA Kumar.