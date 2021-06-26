ED Shares Details Of Deshmukh-Vaze Extortion Racket; Rs 40 Lakh Collected From Each Bar

In a massive revelation in the Vazegate scandal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) disclosed details of how the money extortion racket was in operation between former API Sachin Vaze and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As per sources, the ED told the sessions court that various bars had admitted to giving money to Sachin Vaze when he served as the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) Head. Approximately Rs 40 lakh per bar was collected by Vaze to allow these places to remain open past 1 AM.

Kundan Shinde, who is said to be Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant served as the middleman between Sachin Vaze and the former Minister in the extortion racket. The ED told the sessions court, that a total of 4 crores was collected by Vaze was given to Kundan Shinde who passed it on to Anil Deshmukh. Another man who aided the operation is Sanjeev Palande, who is said to be another personal assistant of Deshmukh. The man is also said to be an accomplice in handling the illegal money trail from Sachin Vaze. The ED has sought 7-day custody for both Shinde and Palande.

The illegal money is said to have been funneled through a charitable trust that was being used to route the 20 crore money trail. Several Kolkata-based shell companies have also been named as a part of this extortion racket. Moreover, Rs 10 crores was allegedly routed through a company named Zodiac Dealcom, and another Bengaluru-based real estate company Assetz Infrahome is said to have links to Deshmukh in this case.

Deshmukh skips ED summons

Earlier today Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday at 11 AM. However, he failed to appear before the investigation body and sought extra time from the ED. His advocate Jaywant Patil speaking to Republic TV said that Deshmukh was unclear on what documents were needed by the ED. Therefore, he has submitted an application seeking time for a 'better explanation'.

"We are unable to give the documents. We do not know what kind of documents they require and they have not given it in writing," said Deshmukh's lawyer Jaywant Patil. "Therefore, we have submitted an application seeking more time to present the documents and for better explanation," Patil added.

Reportedly, the ED has accepted the letter but no date is confirmed as to when Deshmukh will be summoned with the documents next.

Anil Deshmukh along with Sachin Vaze have been accused of extorting money from various establishments in Mumbai. According to former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, Deshmukh had set 'a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. Both the ED and CBI are probing the allegations.