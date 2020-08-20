ED Steps Into Visva Bharati Row, Seeks Copies Of FIRs Filed By Rival Groups

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started investigating the Visva Bharati University vandalism incident to probe the possibility of financial backing in any for the vandalism that took place on Monday. The ED has written to the state government and the district administration seeking all the documents to check the angle of any money laundering or financial transactions leading to the incident.

The ED has also sought copies of the FIRs filed by the rival groups to probe whether money laundering was involved in the vandalism incident. FIR was lodged against Trinamool Congress MLA Naresh Bauri as he was seen leading the protest which led to the incident of vandalism in the University campus. However, Bauri was not seen participating in the vandalism incident.

Visva Bharati on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence for which it blamed the ruling TMC MLA and some other leaders from the ruling party. It said the university will remain closed until the perpetrators are brought to book.

In a statement, the University condemned the police 'inaction' which it said happened despite having intimidated well in advance the DM and SP of Birbhum, state Chief Secretary, state Home Secretary, and Gautam Sanyal, the PS to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"Unless miscreants who committed vandalism with Trinamool Congress leaders at lead are booked and we're at ease on campus through the creation of conditions in which we will be free from bodily-harm and humiliation perpetrated by outsiders, Visva Bharati will remain closed," the statement said.

"The University's loss to be compensated from the miscreants immediately on the basis of the calculations made by an agency deployed by the MHRD or any other agency that the MHRD deems appropriate," the release further read.

The issue has taken a political turn with the university and TMC leaders filing complaints against each other over the vandalism incident in the Bengal's only Centrally funded autonomous university. Nine persons have been arrested for the campus violence according to Birbhum District Superintendent Shyam Singh.

The issue

Santiniketan’s Visva Bharati university witnessed incidents of vandalism after it decided to construct a boundary wall near Mela Ground which belongs to the university. A large number of protestors demolished two of the university’s gates and vandalised the construction material which was stocked up to be used to build the wall.

The Mela ground where the construction of the wall was to be started is used to hold an annual fair named 'Poush Mela' in December. The fair draws thousands of people and is also a source of revenue for locals during the period. The people opposed the construction of the wall, however, the vice-chancellor decided to go ahead with the construction in order to stop the entry of outsiders. Last year, vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty even removed some of the temporary shops which continued to do business even after the fair was over.

