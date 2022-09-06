The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at over 35 locations in the national capital and elsewhere in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. However no ED team has reached the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yet, who is the prime accused in the case. The pan-India searches began at 7 AM and are currently underway in Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Delhi Excise Policy case | Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids underway in Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Haryana, Telangana & Maharashtra.



Visuals from the residence of businessman Sameer Mahandru in Jor Bagh, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Ysr6gBKvsA — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

The Liquor Gate Scandal is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI's FIR paved the way for ED to step in because of the money laundering angle involved in the alleged scandal. The ED began searches on Tuesday after filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

'Liquor barons made windfall profits due to excie policy'

Sources said the primary focus of the raids is liquor companies that received licenses from the Aam Aadmi Party government. It is said that big players such as Mahadev liquor and Indospirits were making windfall profits as a result of the Delhi government's policy. While the CBI has already questioned those connected to the liquor companies, the ED is looking at the premises linked to them.

It is alleged that when the Excise Policy 2021-22 was introduced, licenses were granted to a few section of liquor lobbies that are allegedly closed to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The CBI was investigating whether these companies were given one-time waivers such as Rs 1.50 crores from the government.

On the other hand, the ED is looking at the profits made by the liquor companies and the accounts in which they were deposited. It is alleged that certain public service officials were in touch with liquor barons who were making windfall profits. The ED is investigating whether the profit amount was diverted or laundered.

While no government official has been raided today, it is likely to be the next step of the central agency. Sources said at least 10 teams of the ED are carrying out searches in the capital while the Central Reserve Police Force is also on the ground.

Visuals from the premises of Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, in Gurugram, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/7njbaVtgmE — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Delhi excise policy scam

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the AAP government in July, following calls for an investigation into alleged irregularities. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, have claimed that there was no scam in the policy. Sisodia also claimed that he was given a clean chit by the probe agency.

Earlier on August 30, a four-member CBI team conducted searches at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours. The CBI also searched the bank locker of Sisodia, in the presence of the Minister and his wife.

Following the searches, Sisodia gave himself a clean chit stating that nothing was found in the CBI probe. "Nothing was found in my bank locker today, just like nothing was found at my residence during the (earlier) CBI raids. Hardly there was the cash of about Rs 70,000-80,000 and my wife’s jewellery," he had said in a press conference.