ED Summons: Calcutta HC Reserves Order On Abhishek's Appeal In School Jobs Scam

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved an order on an appeal by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee with regard to a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged teaching jobs scam.

In an oral observation during the hearing, the court said that the MP should provide documents sought by the ED from him by October 10.

A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen said that the central agency, if dissatisfied with the replies, may summon him thereafter within October 19 or after October 26, with the intervening period being the Durga Puja festival.

The bench, also comprising Justice Uday Kumar, said that the ED should conclude the investigation into the alleged school jobs case within a reasonable period.

Following conclusion of submissions by the lawyers of Banerjee and the ED, the bench reserved its order on the MP's appeal challenging an order of a single bench that had directed the agency to ensure that the investigation process on October 3 is not hampered.

The ED had earlier asked the TMC general secretary to appear before its officers in Kolkata on October 3 for questioning on the school jobs scam. He, however, skipped the summons owing to his political programme in New Delhi the same day.

The agency on Wednesday issued a fresh summons to Banerjee to appear before it at its office here on October 9.

The court on Wednesday suggested to the agency's counsel that the ED can consider summoning Banerjee afresh if it is not satisfied with the documents submitted to the investigators by him.

The ED conducted raids in August in connection with the school jobs case at the office of Leaps and Bounds, of which it said Banerjee is the CEO.