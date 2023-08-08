ED Summons Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case on August 14, official sources said on Tuesday. He has been asked to depose next week in state capital Ranchi and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He is expected to be questioned in an alleged defence land scam case. Neither Soren nor his office has reacted to the fresh summons.

BJP MP from the state Deepak Prakash Tuesday demanded Soren's resignation alleging that he was involved in the defence land scam in connivance with corrupt bureaucrats of the state.

Claiming to have been the first to have exposed the defence land scam, he said "We had requested the ED to investigate the case. Today, the result is that after the illegal mining case, the Jharkhand chief minister has been summoned by ED in connection with money laundering with respect to land held by the Army and others.

The central probe agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.

A special PMLA court has already sent Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, arrested by ED to jail. The ED interrogated Ranjan for around 10 hours on April 24 in connection with its probe into money laundering in the alleged illegal land deals. Ranjan was briefly questioned by the agency on April 13 as well when searches were carried out at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. The ED arrested several people, including a Jharkhand government officer, after the raids.

Notably, Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Soren had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 17 last year in connection with an investigation into an alleged illegal mining case. The central probe agency said it had 'identified' proceeds of crime relating to illegal stone mining in the state to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.

Soren, responding to the investigation, had said, "If we calculate the yearly revenue from stone chips mining, it would not touch Rs 1,000 crore. How they estimated the figure is beyond understanding. I am going to ED office and want to see how they arrived at that figure." "I am the chief minister of the state and hold a constitutional post. But the way summons were issued, it seems I will flee from the country. In my political career, I haven't found any political leader leaving the country, but businessmen have done so," he said.

