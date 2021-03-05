ED Summons PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti On March 15 In Alleged Money-laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to its headquarters in the national capital on March 15. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief has been summoned in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Earlier, the central agency had also questioned former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in an alleged money laundering case and had attached his properties worth nearly Rs 12 crores.

Prior to Mufti's summon, the Enforcement Directorate in December last year had raised the premises of her close aide Anjum Fazili, in connection with a financial fraud at the J&K bank. The central agency had then seized Rs 28 lakhs in cash from Fazili's premises. The searches were conducted at the residences of the former PDP MLA in Srinagar and Delhi.

Mufti writes to ED director

Following ED's crackdown on money laundering in Jammu & Kashmir, Mufti had alleged that the agency's action was a 'witch hunt' against her. The PDP chief had written to the ED Director alleging that the use of the central agency against political opponents is not an 'unknown device' for the party in power at the Centre. Asserting that she was ready to face any questioning, Mufti demanded fairness in the process of investigation in her letter to the ED Director.

"The only common thread connecting these persons appears to be that they are all acquainted with me, my family, or my politics in one way or another. The questioning of these persons is also focused on myself, my personal, political and financial affairs, my late father’s grave and memorial, my sister’s finances, home constructions, my brother’s finances and personal affairs, etc,” the letter after ED raids had read.

“If there is any breach of what I consider to be norms of law, good conduct, and constitutionalism, I shall not hesitate to take the matter up legally and politically,” she added in the letter to the ED director.

Mufti Re-elected As PDP Chief

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was recently re-elected as the president of PDP for a term of three years. While her name was proposed by GNL Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam, senior party leader Surinder Chaudhary was the Returning Officer for the election. She was elected as the PDP chief for the first time after her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed passed away in January 2016. Speaking to the media after her re-election, Mufti acknowledged that she had a tough task at hand as there are many challenges in the J&K at present.

