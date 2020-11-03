ED Team Lands In Thiruvananthapuram, Likely To Raid Bineesh Kodiyeri's Residence

More trouble has mounted for CP(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team from Bengaluru landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The ED team is likely to raid Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence in the Kerala capital as he faces money laundering charges. The Kannada actor was arrested by the ED on October 29 and is currently in their custody.

In a statement by ED last week, the investigating agency had claimed that drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop - has confessed to sale and purchase of narcotics drugs and was closely associated with Bineesh Kodiyeri and has 'transferred proceeds of crime' into various accounts.

"Fund trail investigation also established that a huge amount of unaccounted funds were being regularly credited in his (Anoop's) accounts by Bineesh Kodiyeri. These were preceded by large cash deposits in Kerala into the accounts of Bineesh Kodiyeri," the ED alleged," the ED said. The investigating agency has booked Kodiyeri under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

READ | Sandalwood Drug Probe: CPM State Secy's Son Bineesh Kodiyeri Sent To Custody Till Nov 2

The ED probe stems from a case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August. The NCB had arrested M Anoop, Anikha D, R Ravindran and had said it seized 145 ecstasy or MDMA pills and over Rs 2.20 lakh cash from a hotel apartment.

READ | Bineesh Kodiyeri Arrested By ED

HC rejects bail plea

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court rejected the bail plea of actors Sanjjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi. The High Court had reserved its verdict for today after hearing the arguments last week. A single-judge bench headed by Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar pronounced its verdict. The duo had been arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on September 8.

READ | CPM Neta's Son In Trouble? Link Between Politicians, Gold Smuggler & Drug Traffickers Out

Sandalwood drug racket

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace- naming two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection. “There is a link between the drug industry and the Sandalwood. Some actresses consume banned substances at parties and carry them in their vanity sets too,” he said. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

READ | Sandalwood Drug Case: Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Sanjjana Galrani & Ragini Dwivedi