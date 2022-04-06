ED To Confront TTV Dhinakaran With Sukesh Chandrashekhar In 2017 Bribery Case: Sources

In a big development in the two-leaves bribery case, Republic learnt on Tuesday that the Enforcement Directorate will confront TTV Dhinakaran with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The central agency has summoned Dhinkaran on April 11 and he is most likely to be confronted with Chandrashekhar, already in its custody, on the said date, as per sources.

The case pertains to the 2017 election, in which Chandrasekar had reportedly conspired with TTV Dhinakaran and others to bribe Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam faction. The conman had, as per reports, told Dhinakaran that Rs 50 crore will be used to bribe and influence Election Commission officials to get the symbol for AIADMK.

The dispute over the party symbol had arisen after OPS rebelled against Sasikala in February 2017. When the Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction and the OPS faction approached the EC to settle this matter a month later, the latter initially barred both sides from using the party symbol. In August 2017, the poll body ruled that the 'two leaves' symbol belonged to the OPS-EPS faction based on its numerical superiority in terms of organisational and legislative wings.

The ED's case is based on the FIR filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which had not only arrested the conman earlier but also filed multiple chargesheets. On Monday, Special Judge MK Nagpal remanded Chandrashekar to ED custody until April 11.