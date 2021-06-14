ED To File A Case Of PMLA Against Chinese Nationals For Duping 5L Investors Of ₹150 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon lodge a prevention of money laundering case in connection with cheating of Rs 150 crore done by Chinese nationals through different MLM apps. The Chinese nationals have hired Indian people to lure gullible investors and around 5 Lakh Indians were cheated.

DCP of Cyber Cell, Anyesh Roy said that a total of 15 people have been arrested so far by them.

"We have learned that Chinese nationals are involved in the case. They created Chinese apps and hired Indian nationals to cheat Indians. We are still conducting raids to nab more people," said Mr. Roy.

Sources have confirmed that Cyber cell is about to write to ED to start their own investigation.

"Cyber cell will write to ED to lodge a fresh case on their own (which is basically an ECIR of ED)

It will be a case of Prevention of Money Laundering PMLA against Chinese. Delhi CP will be briefed and then a letter will be sent to ED. This is standard practice," said a highly placed source.

The Cyber cell is mulling this scam could be of Rs 250 crore. Cyber Cell has confirmed to Republic Media Network that they will write to ED after completing all the formalities. Earlier, the Delhi Police had written to ED in connection with the Khan Chaha matter after which a case of PMLA was lodged against Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra.

Image Source- @DIR_ED-Twitter/RepresentativeImage