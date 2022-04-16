ED To Probe Possible Money Laundering In Bengal School Service Recruitment Case

The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into a possible money laundering angle in the alleged irregularities in West Bengal’s School Service Commission recruitment, a source in the agency said on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing into the anti-corruption aspect to it.

The ED is "closely watching" the developments and if any money laundering is established, it will file an enforcement case information report (ECIR), which is equivalent to an FIR," the source said.

"If any money laundering aspect is ascertained, ED will definitely probe the case for which the directorate will seek documents from the commission and also talk to the persons allegedly involved,” the source said.

As per the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI had started the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state government-aided schools.

A division bench of the court had on Wednesday given one-month relief to former education minister Partha Chatterjee for appearing before the CBI in connection with the case.

The scam surfaced when several candidates alleged that there had been an "unfair assessment of their examinations and a large scale paper leak".

