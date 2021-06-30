ED To Question Gautam Navlakha In Taloja Jail In Connection With Money Laundering Case

A special NIA court on Wednesday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate to record the statement of Gautam Navlakha in a money-laundering case. Navlakha, who has been in custody since 2018 in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregoan case, will be interrogated in the Taloja jail.

An accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, Navlakha was kept under house arrest between August 28 and October 1 in 2018. Currently lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail, he had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency on April 14, 2020. The ED had approached the special NIA court in Mumbai, seeking its permission to question Navlakha in the money laundering case. The agency will record his statement at the prison.

Back in February, the ED had conducted searches at more than 10 locations in Delhi and the NCR region to investigate the proceeds of crime related to PPK NEWS CLICK Studio Private Limited under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The company is alleged to have received over Rs. 30 crores funds in 3 years.

The funds did not appear to have any connections with the main business activity of the company. It is further alleged that the funds were disbursed to journalists/activists in the name of salary or consultation fee. The beneficiaries include Gautam Navlakha, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta among others.

Gautam Navlakha & Bhima Koregaon case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. The NIA in its chargesheet has said on December 31, 2017, that the Elgar Parishad at Shaniwarwada in Pune, was funded by the banned CPI (Maoist) as part of a conspiracy to create unrest. The agency alleged that provocative speeches by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch promoted enmity between various caste groups.

The activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government' and 'waging war against the Government of India' after documents to this effect were found, and accessed by Republic TV.

In a chargesheet submitted earlier, a witness had described Navlakha as a Maoist sympathizer. "Navlakha has written books on Maoists, he has visited the jungles along with Swedish writer (not named in the statement) and met Maoist leaders. Navlakha has participated in a meeting of the Release of the GN Saibaba Defence Committee. Navlakha always speaks on Left-oriented politics. Navlakha is a good friend of primary accused Varavara Rao," the charge sheet said.