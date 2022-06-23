ED To Question Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab For Third Day In Money Laundering Case

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab will be summoned again today (June 23) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. This is the third day of questioning.

He was earlier quizzed for six hours on Wednesday. It is learned that he left the ED office at around 10.30 pm on June 22. Officials said he has been asked to continue the exercise on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anil Parab was questioned for over 10 hours, officials said. The 57-year-old legislator recorded his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the federal agency's office in Ballard Estate.

Anil Parab money laundering case

The Maharashtra minister is being questioned in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in the Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district.

On June 15, he was summoned but skipped the deposition citing official work.

Earlier in May, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and the state transport and parliamentary affairs, minister.

