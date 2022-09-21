ED's Jharkhand Illegal Mining Chargesheet Accessed By Republic; CM Hemant Soren Named

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aides have been named in Rs 1,000 crore illegal mining scam, according to the 162-page chargesheet accessed by Republic TV.

The chargesheet named CM Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra along with his associates Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav as prime accused. It also claimed that he enjoys "political clout" and "controls illegal mining business in Soren's assembly constituency (Barhait).

"PMLA Investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices," the ED alleged

"He exercises considerable control over the mining of stone chips and boulders as well as installation and operations of several crushers, set up across various mining sites in Sahibganj," the statement claimed.

'Soren directed Mishra to hand over funds from mining to Prem Prakash,' claims chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate notified that it recorded the statement of the former treasurer of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The treasurer revealed that Soren had allegedly directed Pankaj Mishra to directly hand over the funds coming from Santhal Parganas from stone and sand mining business to Prem Prakash.

The treasurer allegedly claimed that Prem was "very close" to Chief Minister Soren and his family friend Amit Agarwal. He also claimed that now suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal was given additional charge of mining secretary due to her proximity with Amit Agarwal.

The chargesheet informed that AK-47 rifles recovered from Prem Prakash's residence belonged to two security staff posted for security Chief Minister's house. "The CM security staff was discharging duties at the residence of accused Prem Prakash," the agency alleged.

The federal agency claimed that it has recovered one "yellow colour file" marked as April 2019 to June 2022 with all bank details of Hemant Soren from Prem Prakash's CA. An orange colour file marked as Heman Soren was also recovered .

From Pankaj Mishra's residence, ED recovered a sealed envelope containing a passbook and two chequebooks of account in the name of CM Hemant Soren.

It said proceeds of crime around Rs 42 crore, "acquired" by the accused Mishra have been identified. It is worth nothing that Pankaj Mishra, Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash are presently in judicial custody.

ED said that 47 search operations have been conducted in illegal mining case where Rs 5.34 crore in cash has been seized, Rs 13.32 crore in bank balance have been frozen, and an inland water vessel worth Rs 30 crore has been seized apart from five stone crushers, two trucks and two AK 47 assault rifles.