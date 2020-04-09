How Efforts Of Assam Police Brought Down Lockdown Violation Numbers In The State

Over the last few days, the numbers of lockdown violation in Assam has gone down. Not nil, but the increasing trend of lockdown violation has now become almost half than that witnessed in the first few days of the nationwide lockdown.

What efforts of the Assam Police made this happen? To know more about the initiatives being taken by the Assam Police and the efforts they have been putting in to help the people in distress, which is already viral across all social media platform, Republic Media Network called on Harmeet Singh, the Additional Director General of Assam Police, heading the control rooms of the department during the pandemic COVID-19.

READ | 1,200 Arrested In Assam In 15 Days For Violating Lockdown

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Harmeet Singh spoke at a length about the initiatives being taken by the Assam Police. “We at Assam Police are driven by the spirit of service before self. So, we are here to ensure that no one faces difficulties because of the lockdown,” he said.

“We have been delivering groceries, medicines and other essentials to those in needs. We have opened our helpline numbers, where we have been receiving a lot of calls and messages apart from those in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Our DGP sir himself is receiving calls and messages and we are acting on all of these,” said Harmeet Singh.

READ | Assam Minister Asks Transport Dept To Ensure Availability Of Essential Commodities Across State

Sensitization drive on Social Media

Speaking further on the sensitization drive of the Assam Police on Social Media platforms, he said, “We are sensitizing people across all social media platforms. The posts we are putting on our official handles are being also sent to the last man standing on the ground so that they can further forward it in their groups.”

When asked if there is any decrease in the number of lockdown violations after all the efforts being put in by the Assam Police, he replied in affirmative. Picking up some examples, Harmeet Singh spoke on how medicines are being delivered at doorsteps on request made by someone by tagging Assam Police.

The Assam Police has also started a helpline number for those in need of psychological counselling following lockdown. “In association with the Gauhati Medical College Hospital, following a suggestion made by the Chief Minister, we have started six helpline numbers for psychological counselling. Six doctors are attending to calls being made by people,” Harmeet Singh said.

READ | Another COVID-19 Positive Case In Assam, Count Rises To 28

In a unique effort, the Assam Police also opened up to help those parents whose children live outside the State. In once such calls the Assam Police just went to enquire about the well being of an elderly couple living alone in Jorhat, informed the ADGP.

The Assam Police is also strictly monitoring posts made on social media platforms from its Cyberdome. It may be mentioned that the Cyberdome of Assam Police is a State of Art facility, equipped with all modern gadgets and equipment. In regards to fake news and rumour-mongering, a total of 59 cases registered so far and 35 persons have been arrested.

The total figures of the State, as on April 9 till 12 pm, on lockdown, are- total incidents reported 1158 and 1296 persons have been arrested, whereas 6660 numbers of vehicles of different types have been detained.

READ | COVID-19: Over 67,000 Home Quarantined In Assam