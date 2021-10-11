Eight Cybercriminals Arrested In J'khand's Deoghar District

Eight people allegedly involved in cybercrimes were arrested during raids in Deogarh district on Monday, a police officer said.

Nine mobile phones, 15 SIM cards and three ATM cards, a two-wheeler and Rs 5,000 in cash were seized from their possession, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber), Sumit Prasad, said.

The raids were conducted in different locations under the limits of the Town police station, Devipur police station and Pathrol police station.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)