Eight From Bihar Held For ATM Card Thefts In Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight men, all from Bihar, in connection with a series of ATM card thefts and cheating, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused near Karnala on Wednesday and recovered deadly weapons from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Navi Mumbai, Suresh Mengde said.

The police also seized 89 ATM cards of different banks from the accused, he said.

The Navi Mumbai police had received several complaints recently that some men were moving in the vicinity of ATM centres, where they targeted people by diverting their attention and stealing their ATM cards and replacing them with fake ones, the official said.

Based on CCTV footages and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused, all from Motihari in Bihar, who would commit the thefts and flee to their home state, he said.

At least 12 offences have been registered against the accused at Panvel, Rabale, Rabale MIDC, Ghatkopar and Worli police stations, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Baccha Mahavir Mahato (43), Munilal Kumar Krishna Mahato (25), Navin Indar Paswan (24), Nareshkumar Rambabu Sahani (31), Sunil Bonda Swami (26), Badai Hiraman Sahani (28), Awadesh Lalji Paswan (28) and Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Nanne (32).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)