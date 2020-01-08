Elderly Couple Found Murdered Inside Their House In Bihar

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple was found murdered, in their house in the Brahmpura area of Muzzafarpur, Bihar. Ajay Sharma a retired government servant and his wife Renu were found murdered inside their house by a blunt weapon.

The incident came to light when the daughter of the deceased couple tried calling her parents but in vain. Then she called up one of the neighbors to learn of the shocking incident. The entire house was ransacked with one body lying on the bed and another in the balcony.

Incident site 100 meters away from local police station

Brother of deceased Ajay Sharma, Saroj Kumar Sharma said, "I was in district court when I came to know about my brother and his wife's murder. When I visited their place, I saw their dead bodies lying in the house."

Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation, but it appears the prime motive behind the crime was burglary. The incident took place merely 100 meters away from the local police station.

Senior SP of Muzzafarpur, Jayant Kant said, "An elderly couple has been murdered by a blunt object in Brahmaputra area. We are in touch with family members. After visiting the crime spot, it appears that the culprits entered through the main entrance. It seems that the incident took place last night. We are awaiting the postmortem and FSL report. FSL team has also given us some leads, which will be a part of the investigation. We will be able to crack the case soon."

Police have formed teams to conduct raids and nab the culprits. However, no arrests have been made so far. Of late there has been a rise in serious crime in the state, particularly in Muzaffarpur, which raises questions on the law and order situation in Bihar.

