Elderly Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl In UP

A court has sentenced a 64-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in August this year in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the prosecution, Dinesh Mishra who claims to be a priest had called the 14-year-old girl to his house in Kila area of the district on the pretext of giving 'prasad', and raped her on August 26.

A case was registered against Mishra on September 16 and the charge sheet was filed in the special court for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on November 16.

The hearing on the matter began on November 18 and special court judge Ramdayal pronounced the sentence on Saturday.

