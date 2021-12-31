Elderly Woman Arrested In East Delhi For Supplying Illicit Liquor

A 60-year-old woman was arrested from east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area for allegedly supplying illicit liquor, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Nanki Kaur, a resident of Kalyanpur, they said.

On Wednesday, policemen were patrolling in Kalyanpuri. Around 1 pm, when they reached near mother dairy, they saw a woman sitting with a polythene bag in her hand, a senior police officer said.

After seeing the police, the woman started running away with the polythene bag, but was later apprehended. Police recovered illicit liquor from her possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

